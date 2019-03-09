Maine Drama Festival underway

Over a thousand students from all across Maine are taking part in the Maine Drama Festival.

Regional competitions took place at nine different high schools including Brewer, MDI and Camden Hills.

Schools present plays ranging from classics to student-written pieces.

Judges decide which performances advance to the state finals held in a couple of weeks.

"Most of these students have been working for a couple of months at least on this and this is the reward. Even though it is a competition it is also a festival and it is a chance for young people to celebrate things they are passionate about and they love and to be around others that share that. It is a very positive, upbeat, encouraging atmosphere and yeah there will be a winner but we think everyone that is here is a winner because it takes a lot of guts to get up there on stage."

The Maine Drama Festival includes seventy-eight different high schools.