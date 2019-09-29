Maine Down Syndrome Network holds 19th annual Augusta Buddy Walk

The Maine Down Syndrome Network's Buddy Walk brings support, education, and advocacy to the Down Syndrome community.

"People need to be able to see that these kids are just normal kids. That they have the same issues that everybody else has, maybe a few more but we've all got issues. So having them out where people can see them is important," said Terri Sanborn of Windham.

"Over the years we've had contact with more than 500 families throughout the state. And so putting together and fundraising like this, the funds we raise go toward our new parent initiative. So when someone gets a diagnosis we give them information, we give them a beautiful bag full of goodies so that they know they are welcome and that we are here for them," said Jen Greslik, the President of the Maine Down Syndrome Network.

If you're looking for more information on the Maine Down Syndrome Network, you can visit them at dsmaine.org.