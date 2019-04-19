Maine Discovery Museum hosts fun and educational experience for kids

There was a special animal for kiddos to get their eyes on in Bangor and let us just say it was a hoot!

Birdsacre Wildlife Sanctuary's, Grayson Richmond came with two owls to the Maine Discovery Museum.

Even though kids were super excited to see them, it's also an educational experience.

Richmond said, "Kids are sometimes a little bit more malleable than adults. They will learn something and be able to share it with adults. We have our own conception and it's one of the important things to know when to help nature and went to let alone."

There are plenty of events going on at the Maine Discovery Museum. For more information, visit their website.