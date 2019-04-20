Maine Discovery Museum hosts Easter Egg workshop

With Easter still a day way, there was just enough time to decorate some Easter eggs on Saturday afternoon.

That's what kids and their "grown-up helpers" were doing at the Discovery Museum in Bangor Saturday.

Organizers say there were about a dozen kids that participated in the workshop, using all kinds of art materials to decorate their eggs.

The kids were able to bedazzle up to four eggs each, as well as craft special nests and egg cups.

The Museum says crafting with the kids is an Easter tradition.

"We always do something special for Easter, " said Trudi Plummer, Director of Education at the Museum. "Usually, it involves eggs of some kind. This is a very hands-on activity that involves brushes and paint and yarn and scissors.

And how many eggs are needed for a workshop like this?

"We got forty-eight brown ones and another fifty or so white ones because there's always a little bit of "oopsies" where they crack before, during, or after boiling or painting."