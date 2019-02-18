February vacation camp kicks off at Maine Discovery Museum

It may have been the first day of February vacation for kids and teachers across the state but the learning and fun continued at the Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor.

Every day this week there will be new activities for kids to take part in.

Monday's theme was Geology Rocks.

We caught up with a few veteran campers to see what they were up to during camp on Monday.

"We make a lot of crafts and stuff so that's really fun. We also do a lot of science," explained camper, Maddie Allen.

"This is our busiest week," said Director of Education, Trudi Plummer. "We have two activities everyday we have camp. We have unicorn capture jars and dry ice, slime, and marble races. So there's activities every day."

For a full schedule of events head to: https://www.mainediscoverymuseum.org/.