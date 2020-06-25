Maine Dept. of Labor receives 2,900 initial claims, cancels 1,900 claims believed to be fraudulent

2,900 initial claims for unemployment were filed in Maine last week, while the Department of Labor says they also had to cancel 1,900 initial claims that are believed to be fraudulent.

State officials say an additional 2,700 initial claims were filed for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

More than 64,000 weekly certifications for state benefits were filed during that same time period.

An estimated 41,000 weekly certifications were determined to be fraudulent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, labor officials say that they have received about 162,000 initial claims for the state unemployment program, 72,400 for federal assistance.

To date, the Department has received roughly 24,700 reports of unemployment imposter fraud, some of which they say are duplicates if both the employee and employer reported the fraud.

The extent of potential unemployment imposter fraud remains under investigation.

To date the state Department of Labor has paid out more than $882 million in federal and state unemployment benefits.

