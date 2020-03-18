Maine Department of Labor taking steps to help businesses and employees during coronavirus

More businesses are being forced to close their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This is affecting owners and employees alike.

The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development and Maine Office of Tourism held a virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon.

As you can imagine there was a lot to talk about.

There were roughly 400 people listening in on the meeting.

Obviously these closures are going to have major impacts.

And as we've been reporting, these precautions could last through early summer creating a slump in our tourism season as well.

Tuesday, Governor Mills and the Legislature enacted bipartisan legislation to increase flexibility in Maine's unemployment benefits program.

This was done in an effort to help pay employees who are out of work because of business closures.

Many businesses and employees have the ability to work remotely.

A key issue brought up involved our internet infrastructure.

Heather Johnson of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development says, "The Governor and I have had multiple calls with internet providers and people that own the infrastructure. They think those impacts will be limited in places where the service exists and is good. Certainly there are challenges in our more rural communities that already struggle with access. There won't be additional access...A lot of our internet providers have done a good job at finding creative solutions to get everybody connected."

The Department of Labor has been working to put together a one-stop shop website for business owners and employees to find relevant resources and information.

It is maine.gov/labor/covid19/.

They also recommend business owners take a look at the small business administration website: disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

The Department of Labor encourages folks to follow them on Facebook because they do post new information and recommendations as they become available.