Maine Department of Labor "streamlining standards" for pending unemployment claims

The Department of Labor is streamlining standards for the 18,000 -20,000 pending unemployment claims.

The announcement comes after the Labor Commissioner admitted they just weren't prepared for this type of situation.

Due to the surge of claims because of coronavirus, interviews for claims had extended into July which would have delayed many people from receiving their benefits.

The department's streamlining will result in one of three outcomes for all current and future unemployment insurance claims through May 30th.

1. About five thousand claims that were likely to approved after an interview are now authorized to move forward without an interview.

2. About seven thousand claims waiting for an interview that were likely to be denied due to the claim not meeting monetary eligibility requirements will be denied.

The commissioner says this is necessary step so claimants can take further action without delay.

3. The remainder of the claims will still have fact-finding interviews or staff review but on an expedited schedule.

Many will receive information about their claim by Saturday.

The commissioner says many who receive a denial will be eligible for the federal pandemic unemployment assistance program.

The Maine Department of Labor says they will provide a firm timeline on applying for the new Pandemic Insurance Program next week.

Commissioner Laura Fortman says, "The Pandemic Insurance Program will include people who are self-employed and people who didn't earn enough in the last five calendar quarters to qualify for state benefits. It will also include those with a variety of issues that impacted their initial application."

The department is also developing a new web-based system to process these newly eligible claims.

They'll release details on that next week.

The Commissioner says they're now much better prepared to handle a surge of claims from newly eligible applicants.

Many of these folks have been out of work just as long as others but without benefits.

Friday, when asked how quickly they could receive benefits, the Commissioner says, "In order to give you a solid answer, I need to wait until next week to give that to you. But I just want you to know that we are working as quickly as possible to make this happen and that our goal is that once we roll this out, typically unemployment insurance it takes 10 days to two weeks before someone would be seeing their initial benefits. When we roll this out, that timeline will be shorter than that."

Some other states have already rolled out systems for this new unemployment program.

The commissioner says it's a complex system, and they couldn't simply tweak their existing program to fit it.

To date, the department has paid out benefits to over 69,000 people totaling more than $100 million.