Maine DOL investigating unemployment fraud, putting temporary hold on benefit payments

The Maine Department of Labor is putting a temporary hold on benefit payments for 48 hours.

Officials are concerned about scammers taking personal information and using it to commit unemployment fraud.

The Maine Department of Labor Department is also moving back to a 10 to the 14-day processing time for people who file first-time claims.

The Maine Attorney General and Commissioner of Labor say some are finding out that their personal information has been stolen when they file for benefits.

A task force of state and federal agents has been created to deal with the problem.

If you feel like someone may have used your information, there are ways to get help.

You can go through the Department of Labor website or National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline.

"Notify the Maine Department of Labor immediately at https://www.maine.gov/unemployment/idtheft/.

Suspected fraud can also be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form or (866) 720-5721.

If you think someone is using your personal information to open accounts, file taxes, or make purchases, visit https://ww.identitytheft.gov to report and recover from identity theft.

Additional identity theft resources can be found at https://www.maine.gov/ag/privacy/identity_theft.shtml or https://www.ftc.gov/faq/consumer-protection/report-identity-theft/."