Maine Department of Labor prepares for a surge of PUA applications

The Maine Department of Labor is preparing for a surge of unemployment applications Friday, May 1st.

That's when thousands of Mainers who were previously unable to apply for benefits - like those who are self-employed - will be able to submit claims.

It's through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

During Thursday's CDC briefing, Department of Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman talked about the issues the unemployment system endured in the last few weeks such as unanswered calls.

Fortman said many adjustments have been made to prepare for more applicants. Among them - adding more employees and expanding hours.

Changes will also benefit those eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

"If you are eligible for pandemic unemployment assistance and your claim does not require additional review, you should begin receiving benefits within seven days from filing your initial claim and your first weekly certification," Commissioner of the Maine Dept. of Labor, Laura Fortman, said.

Normally unemployment insurance benefits have a 10 to 14 day waiting period.

Fortman says the seven-day turnaround change is a significant change.