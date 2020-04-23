Maine Department of Labor Deputy Commissioner discusses unemployment funds

Maine Department of Labor Deputy Commissioner Kimberly Smith was a guest on The Bottom Line podcast Thursday morning to discuss unemployment insurance.

The self-employed are still waiting on funds from the CARES Act to become available.

Smith said the state first received guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on April 5th as to how to implement the new program but noted that the US department of labor is issuing a change in that guidance,

and the state is waiting to see what the change is, and has some outstanding questions before they can finish the implementation of that program.

“We started getting calls before the bill even got through Congress,” Smith said. “So it really actually is a new program that we have to implement. It’s not just a matter of tacking it onto what we already have.”

Smith said when the funds become available, the best way to apply is online at maine.gov/unemployment, and to have your most recent tax return ready when you apply.