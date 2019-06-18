Maine Department of Health and Human Services opens new headquarters

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has a new headquarters.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new building.

More than 500 employees will work there, both from DHHS and the Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

The building is located in close proximity to the State House.

"I mostly want to say thanks to my fellow Department of Health and Human Services employees," said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. "It is so exciting to be under the same roof with 500 of you -- not all 3,400 but we're getting closer. And I can now see you on a daily basis as we interact, as we foster collaboration, as we're in the same space."

The building is the biggest addition to the State House complex since the 1970's.