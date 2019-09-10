Maine Department of Education unveils new culinary classroom

Get ready for some new school lunch food kids because the Department of Education is about to spice things up.

The Education Department unveiled its first culinary classroom Tuesday.

It's going to let school chefs from across the state come in and learn recipes from in-house chefs.

They can also stream cooking demos live.

"The food trend changes all the time, so we have to stay current with the trend for the students," said Director of Child Nutrition Walter Beesley. "So we make sure that we give them what they're used to, what they want, but it's important to make food that tastes good."

We're told they have dozens of cooking lessons already lined up.