Maine Democrats, Gideon react to Collins re-election bid

Both the Maine Democratic Party and Democratic Senate hopeful Sara Gideon reacted to the news that Susan Collins would seek a 5th term in the U.S. Senate Wednesday morning.

Gideon's full statement.

"When Senator Collins took office 22 years ago, she might have been different from other people in Washington, but it doesn’t seem that way anymore. These days, Senator Collins seems more focused on serving the special interests that fund her campaigns than the Mainers who elected her. Whether it’s failing to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, giving away trillions in tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy, or repeatedly putting health care coverage and protections for seniors and people with pre-existing conditions at risk, in Washington, Susan Collins has put special interests before the Mainers who elected her.

“We deserve to have someone fighting for Maine families in the Senate. That's who I’ll always put first.”

Maine Democratic Party Chair Katleen Marra issued the following statement:

“Senator Collins has shown she will put first what the special interests and big pharmaceutical companies want -- even if that hurts Mainers. We deserve a Senator who puts our state and our families first by fighting for affordable health care, securing pre-existing conditions coverage and protecting our environment.

“Mainers are excited to elect a new senator, and Maine Democrats have been organizing. With Collins’ support in Maine at an all-time low, we’ve seen volunteer engagement more than double in comparison to the previous off-year and know this excitement will continue to grow.”