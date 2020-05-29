Maine Democratic Party to kick off remote elections Friday

The Maine Democratic Party is kicking off remote elections Friday for delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

The 2020 state convention was supposed to be this weekend in Bangor. It was canceled because of the pandemic.

Starting Friday, members can vote online and by phone.

The three-day event wraps up with a live streamed session Sunday where candidates will address the party.

Former Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will be a part of that session.

