Maine Democratic Party delivers over 500 questions to Senator Collins

Members of the Maine Democratic Party gathered outside the federal building in Bangor Wednesday asking Senator Susan Collins to hold a public town hall.

They say Collins hasn't held one in over 20 years.

Democrats collected around 600 questions from people all over the state to hand deliver to the senator's office.

They say public meetings make politicians accountable and accessible.

Maine Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Marra was there.

"I think it's sad for the state of Maine I think it's sad for all of us that when we have to chase down our representatives. They make a lot of promises when they're running for office, but once they're in office, we're forced to do something like this."

Senator Collins' office released this statement.

"Senator Collins is the most accessible member of the Maine delegation. She meets with thousands of Mainers every year, both in Washington, in her six state offices in Maine, and at numerous events across our state where the public is invited to attend and express their views directly to her. In addition, Senator Collins often hosts biweekly constituent coffees in her Washington office where she meets with hundreds of Mainers visiting our nation’s capital. She is willing to meet with people who support her, who disagree with her, or who are simply advocating for or against certain government policies."