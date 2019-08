In May the USDA announced a program to get financial aid to industries impacted by China's tariffs.

Blueberries were not included.

All four members of Maine's Congressional Delegation wrote a letter to the USDA in a bid to get blueberries on the list.

They say in 2017 Maine exported around 2 million pounds of blueberries to China. Last year it dropped way down to around 75,000 pounds.

The delegation hopes the USDA will help farmers suffering from the trade retaliations.