Police say Maine DOT worked to fix a guard rail on the interstate Wednesday night after a dump truck hit it.

The accident happened near exit 185 northbound around 7.

Police say the driver of the dump truck stopped short to avoid the cars in front of him. We're told traffic was backed up due to another accident.

Police say the driver veered right to avoid hitting the cars and struck the guard rail.

The driver sustained minor bumps and bruises.

No one else was hurt.