Maine DOT will be adding weather stations along interstate

Maine DOT is in the process of better sharing information about road conditions during messy weather that can include ice.

Remote weather monitoring stations will be placed along the interstate starting from south to north.

These monitors will help report conditions back to the crews on the road.

That way they can keep track of places where few drivers are out.

It will also help in guiding them in road treatments.

"When we know that the temperatures are going to drop like that, we're expecting the icing to occur. The challenge is that you can't put your salt out too early or it just washes off the road. So you have to time your salt application just right and it's also important to recognize that a plow route is an hour and a half to two hours long. So, it's going to take a while, ice can form in a second but it takes quite a while to get that ice back off the road again" Says Hardware Maintenance Engineer Brian Burne.

The program will also help the DOT when it send out alerts and push notifications to the public.

