Maine DOT responds to Tuesday's interstate pile up

The Maine Department of Transportation responded to Tuesday's pile up in Carmel.

That stretch of the Interstate has seen a few high profile crashes in recent years.

Maine DOT says today's crash is unique to those in the past, and that there isn't any immediate resolution to the area.

However they are planning to install some new devices along the Interstate that will give faster, up to date information about weather and road conditions.

One of the first they plan to install, will be in Etna, just a few miles away from the crash.

"So it'll feed real time information about the weather and road conditions to our traffic management center here in Augusta. And that way our folks here have the most up to date accurate information about weather and road conditions, so they can alert drivers to any hazards or tell crews that the road needs to be treated. We also communicate with law enforcement about what's going on. So basically the more information that comes in to headquarters the better, the more accurate the information and more up to speed it can be," said Paul Merrill of Maine DOT.

They also tell us that they will put one in Freeport, and four other locations throughout the year.