Maine DOT provides information about safety measures after driver reports his car was damaged while traveling near overpass

A driver reported his vehicle was damaged when he was traveling under the Ohio Street overpass in Bangor Friday.

That bridge is closed and is under construction.

Maine DOT officials tell us the contractor has shielding up that should prevent any debris from falling.

While officials cannot be certain what caused the damage to that vehicle they say no large pieces of concrete did fall or are falling from the bridge.

Police were called to the area and worked with DOT officials to determine that the area was indeed safe.

Work stopped briefly to allow authorities the chance to evaluate what had happened, but has since resumed.

No other agencies were involved.

