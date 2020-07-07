Maine DOT posts sign reminding travelers of state’s quarantine, testing requirements

There is a new sign on I-95 reminding travelers of the state's coronavirus quarantine and testing requirements.

The sign was placed at mile-marker 3 northbound by the Maine Department of Transportation.

Travelers coming into Maine can also listen to a new COVID-19 message on 1640 AM radio.

People coming into Maine are required to quarantine for 14 days or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test that happened within 72 hours of arriving in the state.

Visitors from New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey are exempt from the requirements.

Visitors from Massachusetts and Rhode Island are still subject to the state's testing and quarantine requirements.

The governor still strongly recommends visitors from the exempted states obtain a test before visiting Maine.