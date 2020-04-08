Maine DOT looking to replace a bridge in Bangor

The Maine DOT is looking to replace a busy Bangor bridge on I-95.

We got an early look at preliminary design plans for a new bridge over Broadway.

Some were shown to Bangor’s Infrastructure Committee Tuesday night

A spokesperson for Maine DOT says almost 20,000 vehicles go over it every day.

It's 60 years old and has caused trouble for some drivers.

Paul Merrill, Maine DOT Public Information Officer "The clearance below on Broadway, it's been hit a bunch. we talked about whether or not it needed to be rehabilitated or whether or not we need to replace it. We are going with replacement because that lets us add about 15 inches to the clearance under Broadway."

Right now, the estimated price tag is $20 million.

They're looking into applying for federal grant money to help with costs.

It's scheduled to go out to bid in 2023.