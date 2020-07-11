Maine DOT commissioner urges voters to approve $105M transportation bond

Maine voters on Tuesday will decide whether to approve a $105 million bond for transportation projects across the state.

It is Question 2 on the statewide ballot.

Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note said the bond money will allow his department to keep about 70 existing projects going.

"This year is different, and it's never been more important, because of some revenue losses in the highway fund caused by the pandemic. People are driving less, which means less fuel tax revenue. and that's somewhere around $50 to $60 million less, so this bond is critical," Van Note said.

The money would be matched by $275 million in federal and other funds.