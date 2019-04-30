Maine DOT cancels some projects due to high cost of construction

Maine DOT says they're canceling some road projects due to hikes in construction bid pricing in order to stay within their budget.

DOT says over the last month, bid prices have surged to 50% and even 100% over estimates.

They say a longer list of specific projects to be removed from the this year's plan will be made available within the next few weeks, but for now, they've cancelled plans for paving and road work on Route 1 through Rockland and Owls Head.

Other local projects that have been set aside include paving work on South Main Street in Brewer, Stillwater Avenue in Old Town, and Route 15 in Orrington.