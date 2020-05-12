Maine DOT bracing for major drop in revenue due to coronavirus outbreak

The Maine Department of Transportation is bracing for a massive drop in revenue due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Maine DOT is expecting to lose $125 million in revenue over the next 18 months, which is about 24% of the state’s highway fund.

Officials said the revenue decline is tied directly to the gas tax and fewer people driving.

The gas tax accounts for a large share of the state’s road repair budget. For every gallon of gas, 30 cents go to the state highway fund.

"We were already facing an unmet need every year of about $232 million dollars and that's after we bind $100 million do we were in dire straights before and COVID-19 just makes the problem even worse," said Paul Merrill of the Maine DOT.

Officials said traffic is down about 53% statewide since the outbreak began.

They are warning that the impact will also ripple through the municipal budgets in cities and towns around Maine.