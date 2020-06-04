Maine DOL cancels more than 12,000 claims suspected to be fraudulent

The Maine Department of Labor said it's continuing to investigate unemployment impostor fraud.

The department said Maine is “is one of many U.S. states working in close collaboration with state and federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies to investigate and prevent it.”

The labor department said it canceled more than 12,000 initial claims for unemployment that were suspected to be fraudulent during the week that ended May 30.

The department said it recorded about 11,000 initial claims for state unemployment insurance for the week ending May 30. There were another 13,500 initial claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.