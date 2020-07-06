Maine DOE seeking feedback on reopening schools this fall

The Maine Department of Education is looking for feedback from families and school districts across the state about how best to re-open schools this fall.

The DOE released a series of surveys seeking that information today.

Their are 4 different categories depending on who is filling it out.

They cover Teachers or Ed Techs, School Leadership, Specialists and support staff, and Family members.

The data will be compiled over the next month helping to form the re-opening plan.

Here is the website.

www.maine.gov/doe/fall2020survey

