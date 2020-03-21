Maine DOE releases interactive map showing where meals are being provided to students during closures

Schools around Maine are providing meals to students during extended remote learning...and there's now an interactive map available to see where those meals are being provided.

Through a waiver from the USDA, the Maine Department of Education is able to extend the USDA's Summer Food Service Program allowing school districts and community partners to provide meals amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

We're told 160 district and community partners are preparing and providing meals for children.

To see where those meals are being provided visit: https://www.maine.gov/doe/meals.

