Maine DOC begins second round of testing at correctional facility in Windham

The Maine Department of Corrections has begun a second round of testing at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.

It comes in the wake of four positive COVID-19 tests last week among inmates.

The four men who tested positive have not required hospitalization and remain in isolation.

We're told the department anticipates retesting approximately 200 individuals per day until everyone has been retested.

They say retesting results should be returned within 24 to 72 hours.

Universal testing of nearly 750 staff members, inmates, and contracted vendors began after the first inmate tested positive last Tuesday.