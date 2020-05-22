Maine DHHS makes upgrades to their website to improve communications with public

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services website is being redesigned to improve communications between the department and the public.

The first phase of the project was unveiled Friday.

It's the first upgrade in more than two decades.

State officials say the site will be more user friendly for both the public and providers, and improves access for those using mobile devices.

On the updated homepage, people can find hotlines and crisis numbers, information about health insurance, child welfare, and much more.

Additional changes will be made over the next several weeks and months.

The DHHS website is maine.gov/dhhs.