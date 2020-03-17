Maine DHHS issues emergency rules for clients in light of coronavirus

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services says it is taking immediate steps to ensure the safety of Maine people and their employees.

DHHS released a series of emergency rules they are implementing as of Wednesday.

These rules will:

1. Waive all copay for prescriptions, office visits, emergency department visits, radiology and lab services.

2. Allow early refills of prescriptions letting providers extend to a 34-day supply maximum om brand prescriptions.

3. Work closely with all at-risk populations to ensure they have equipment they need such as oxygen tanks and inhalers.

The department made an immediate change Tuesday to allow for prescribing through telehealth.

Additionally, DHHS will waive premiums for MaineCare services, such as the Working Disabled, Cub Care, Katie Beckett, and Special Benefit programs.

Failure to pay those premiums will not result in case closure.

In line with guidance from the CDC, DHHS is limiting its interactions with the public to accepting paperwork for drop-off.

Clients are being encouraged to fill out and submit applications and reviews for programs, including Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and MaineCare online through My Maine Connection.

https://www1.maine.gov/benefits/account/login.html

Paperwork may be submitted via fax, email or postal carrier.

The toll-free number is 1 (855) 797-4357 and agents are available from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

DHHS offices remain open at this time, and clients can fill out applications in person if they prefer.

If clients need assistance, they will be encouraged to call the toll-free number to speak with an agent.

To find out more about steps being taken visit:

https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/

