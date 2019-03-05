Maine DHHS Commissioner looking to increase CDC staffing

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is doing something it hasn't done in a long time -- hiring.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says the CDC lost 111 workers since 2011, a 25% loss.

The CDC now has 35 job openings posted.

"There was a lot of just neglect of the CDC," said Lambrew. "Additionally, there were federal funding sources that could have been accessed that weren't. So, what we're trying to do is, first of all, fill vacancies. We do have some budget authority from the legislature. So our number one priority is to post those jobs and fill them. Number two is to look to see what federal funds are available so we can shore up their capacity as soon as possible."

Lambrew says most of the open positions are for public health nurses.

Others include environmental testing specialists and epidemiologists.