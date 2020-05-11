Maine DEP issues permit for controversial transmission line

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued a permit for a controversial transmission line through western Maine.

The project called New England Clean Energy Connect includes an electric transmission line from the Quebec border in Beattie Township to a new converter station in Lewiston.

The permit issued to Central Maine Power for NECEC includes several conditions that limit the corridor's width from 150 feet as originally proposed to 54 feet.

The permit requires the preservation of natural forest canopy or trees at least 35 feet tall across the corridor in vulnerable habitat areas.

It also requires the conservation of more than 700 acres of deer wintering habitat and the preservation of soft wood deer travel corridors.

The permit requires permanent conservation of 40,000 acres in western Maine and requires CMP to set aside 1,875,000 for culvert replacement projects to enhance fish habitat by facilitating passage, reducing erosion and improving water quality.

CMP must also fund the removal and decommissioning of the transmission line after the life of the project, get DEP approval for the conservation of 40,000 acres in western Maine and manage vegetation along the corridor to benefit wildlife.

Earlier this year, opponents of the project gathered enough signatures to put the project up for a statewide vote in November. The Maine Supreme Court recently upheld the decision to put the issue on the November ballot.

"Say No to NECEC director Sandi Howard released the following statement regarding the Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s decision to advance CMP’s attempts to build its corridor:

“Mainers overwhelmingly oppose CMP’s corridor because it’s a bad deal for Maine’s environment and economy, and it’s frustrating to see the Maine Department of Environmental Protection ignore that reality,” Howard said. “I’m disappointed that yet another state regulator has been bamboozled by CMP -- this frustrating decision doesn’t reflect the will of the people and is exactly why Mainers need to vote in November. In recent weeks, 2,300 Mainers told this agency that they don’t want the corridor, and only 11 people wrote in to support the corridor. Sadly, regulators ignored the plain reality in favor of supporting a company that has proven time and time again that it does not deserve the benefit of the doubt.”"

The Natural Resources Council of Maine issued the following statement from Clean Energy Staff Attorney Sue Ely in response to the decision by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to issue a final permit for the controversial Central Maine Power (CMP) transmission line: “Today’s DEP permit fails to address the fact that CMP’s proposed transmission corridor would result in no real reduction in global carbon pollution while inflicting enormous harm on Maine’s North Woods and the local communities and Mainers who depend on it for their livelihoods. This project remains a bad deal for Maine. The best path forward for Maine people is to focus on the creation of hundreds of real, local clean energy projects that create thousands of long-lasting jobs here at home, not a destructive transmission corridor with no climate benefits designed primarily to deliver billions in profits to CMP’s shareholders and Hydro-Quebec.”

Also sent to media was this statement from NECEC Transmission LLC:

“The decision by the MDEP to permit the New England Clean Energy Connect represents another significant step for this project and is the culmination of a rigorous process that began more than two years ago,” said Thorn Dickinson, CEO & President of NECEC Transmission LLC. “We look forward to working with the Commissioner and his staff to meet the conditions outlined.” “In our original proposal we worked hard to develop a project that provided robust mitigation measures to protect the environment and through this permitting process, we now have made an exceedingly good project even better for Maine,” added Dickinson. “As a result, Maine gets even more from this project in addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, boosting Maine's economy, and lowering energy prices for homes and businesses.”