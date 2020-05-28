Maine DECD updates guidlines and releases new ones for museums

The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development added to some of the checklists in response to feedback from business owners and public health experts.

In areas like construction the updated checklist encourages employees to travel to and from work alone and encourages employers to require face masks for everyone on site.

Checklists for drive-in theaters and hair salons now include guidelines on providing online sales and limiting face-to-face transactions.

New guidance was provided for marinas as well, specifically centered around properly disinfecting boats after usage.

Minor updates were made to checklists for other sectors.

A newly released checklist details guidelines for Maine's museums which are allowed to open on June 1st.

The guidance suggests requiring all staff, vendors and visitors to wear a face covering while maintaining social distancing.

Restricting the number of visitors and disinfecting protocols are also outlined.

The Cole Land Transportation Museum made the decision this morning to open their doors on June 15th.

The June 1st reopening date does not include children's museums.

We spoke with staff of the Discovery Museum in Bangor who say for now, they will stay closed.

Executive Director Niles Parker says, "Children's museums have are being viewed separately in their own category because of the interactive nature and with small kids it's hard to practice social distancing and the interactive nature of the museum makes that very difficult. So, the guidelines for children's museums in the state are that we need to stay closed until further regulation."

The Discovery Museum is planning on running some of its summer camps but space is limited.

You can check their website for that information.

They also have some virtual ways that kids can interact with the museum on their Facebook page.