Maine DECD updates guidelines for dine-in restaurants

The state's guidelines for indoor dining at restaurants now include efforts to potentially contact customers long after they're gone.

The rules already say one person per party will be required to give their name and contact information to the establishment.

In case someone in the party gets COVID-19, health officials can do contact tracing to reach out to others who may have been exposed.

A new guideline released late Wednesday says restaurants are required to keep those records for at least 21 days.

Patrons are required to wear cloth face coverings when entering and exiting a building or walking to a restroom.

You can remove your masks once seated at a table.

The checklist has also been updated to allow kitchen staff to wear face shields instead of masks when the kitchen or weather is warm.

Restaurants in Penobscot, Androscoggin, Cumberland and York counties are currently not allowed to open to dine-in customers per the Governor's orders.

That changes June 1st.

For more information regarding the checklist you can visit maine.gov/decd.