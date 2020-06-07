Maine DA to defy attorney general to charge officer in death

A Maine district attorney says she will prosecute a former police officer who shot and killed a teenager if the state doesn’t.

Natasha Irving, the Democratic district attorney, said the forensic evidence and statements don't sync in the 2007 shooting of 18-year-old Gregori Jackson, of Whitefield.

He was shot multiple times by a Waldoboro reserve police officer after a traffic stop.

Attorney General Aaron Frey says the district attorney doesn’t have the authority to prosecute the case and should've consulted with his office before announcing her intentions.

