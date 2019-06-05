Maine D-Day survivor shares memories on 75th anniversary

Thursday marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

We caught up with survivor, Hollis Matthews, who likes to be known as Holly, at the Maine Veterans Home in Bangor.

Holly was 19-years-old when he headed off to Utah Beach in 1944.

He was a member of a 13 person crew team.

On D-Day, June 6th, 1944, Holly says his ship went down.

The crew lost five people that day, and Holly spent 18 months recovering in the hospital.

Matthews said, "I feel pretty good about being a survivor. It's too bad there wasn't a bunch of pictures. Everywhere you looked, they were coming up. Flotilla was here and there and everywhere."

Holly is now 94 years old.