Maine Criminal Justice Academy graduates 62 officers as it says goodbye to their Director of nearly two decades

62 men and women spent the past 18 weeks training at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

That hard work paid off as they graduated Wednesday, surrounded by family, friends, and the law enforcement community.

"You know everyone talked about how full the Tact Center would be, where we're standing today, but you don't really realize it until you're marching in to the band playing, and you hear it, and your heart's pounding," said Nicholas Watson, a Trooper Recruit for the Maine State Police who was Class President and gave an address. "It was really surreal for everyone."

Wednesday marks the beginning of a career in law enforcement for the 62 police officers graduating from the Academy.

It also marks the end of an illustrious career for the man leading the Criminal Justice Academy for the past 17 years, Director John Rogers. He will be retiring in February.

"I've been here 17 years," said Rogers. "This is my 34th class, and interestingly I did the numbers -- there's 1,761 officers that have graduated which is 68% of every full time officer in the state of Maine, so I'm pretty excited about that."

Under his leadership, the training and teaching has significantly evolved.

"We changed a tremendous amount of training philosophies when we were here," said Rogers. "We focused hard on physical fitness, we focused on adult learning concepts, we focused on scenario-based trainings."

Rogers said that when he was trained the whole group may have gone through one or two scenarios, but this year's class went through 35-40 each.

"Scenarios and hands on really helps us because it gets you out of that classroom setting and allows you to apply what you've learned," said Watson.

And one thing they certainly learned was honoring those that have fallen before them.

The class invited the families of Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Cpl. Eugene Cole and Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell to the ceremony.

"These families are the pinnacles of strength and resilience," said Watson.

"This class and the classes to follow will never forget the sacrifice Cpl. Cole, Det. Campbell, and your families have made. Ladies and gentlemen, please stand and recognize these families one more time."