Maine Credit Union League presented a check to Good Shepherd Food Bank

The Good Shepherd Food Bank in Hampden received a big check on Thursday for its mission to feed people in need.

The Maine Credit Union League donated $30,000.

The money supports the Campaign for Ending Hunger.

This was the final check of a $100,000 pledge to the food bank.

"It's part of our "people helping people" philosophy, we're here in large part because of our members. They're equally as committed to combating hunger in the state," said Jen Burke, the Public Affairs Manager of the Maine Credit Union League.

"A gift like this from the Credit Union Community, not only brings us a long way towards reaching the goal that we had set for ourselves of five million dollars to get this facility online. It's is also a sign to others in the community about the generosity of businesses," said Ethan Minton of Good Shepherd Food Bank.

The Maine Credit Union League has raised more than $9.4 million since 1990.

For more information about the campaign, or if you'd like to donate, visit mainecreditunions.org/endinghunger.