Maine Crafts Association online campaign aims to increase artist sales

With the usual summer craft shows cancelled during the COVID-19 crisis, the Maine Crafts Association is working to provide artists with ways to increase sales.

The MCA has supported Maine artists with marketing, workshops, craft shows, and more since the early 1980s.

This year, they've started a social media campaign to drive traffic directly to artist e-commerce sites.

It's called "Source and Buy" and is designed to connect the public with talented artists and their work.

Sadie Bliss is the executive director of the MCA.

"It's just an easy way to see something you haven't seen before, think that you like it, click through, and you're right there on the artist's site and can make a purchase."

Emily Shaffer is a program coordinator for the MCA.

"Even if you're not in a position to buy right now, you can still support these artists by just following them on their social media platforms or liking or commenting."

You can follow the Maine Crafts Association on Instagram to see artist work as it's highlighted.

They also have programs for artists to teach the public

Visit mainecrafts.org for more information.