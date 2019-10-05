Maine Craft Weekend teaches the many forms of crafting

The Heart of Ellsworth is celebrating Maine Craft Weekend, bringing in residence and tourists to downtown Ellsworth.

With three locations holding workshops, teaching how to make crafts, and displaying art, there is plenty to learn and see throughout the weekend.

Over 20 artists and hobbyists came to show off their crafts and teach their skills.

It’s a great way to not only admire the work of a diversity of artists but watch them in action.

“Things are still not always made by machine," says Cara Romano, the exc. Pres. of Heart of Ellsworth. "They’re a lot of times intended to be shared within the process. Letting people know that things start as a sort of material. Actually humans are still making things and it’s not just in this computer age, digital heavy.”

Maine Craft Weekend continues Sunday 9am to 5pm.

