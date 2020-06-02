Maine Corrections is buying food from restaurants in state's southern counties

The Maine Department of Corrections is in the process of buying food from restaurants in York, Cumberland and Androscoggin counties.

Governor Mills announced last week restaurants would not be reopening to dine-in customers on Monday, as planned.

It left them with a lot of perishable and non-perishable food they'd plan to use

At the direction of the governor, the Department of Corrections is buying some of that food, which is then served to staff and inmates.

"Yeah it's been challenging for some of the southern counties with the outbreak of the COVID. And wherever Governor Mills can provide some relief she does. As a matter of public safety it's critically important that we slowed that process a bit and recognize that they may have some overstock in some of their produce and other items. I think it was a great gesture on the part of the state to purchase those items. I think they appreciate that," said Randall Liberty, Commissioner of the Maine DOC.

The Department of Corrections made room in their food budget to allow purchases from any restaurant in those counties, which is around $4.1 million.