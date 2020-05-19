Maine Correctional Center in Windham reports first coronavirus case, officials say

The Maine Department of Corrections is reporting it's first case of coronavirus.

In a press release, officials said a prisoner at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham has tested positive.

The male is in his 20's.

Officials said he began showing symptoms on Sunday and is in isolation.

Maine Department of Corrections is working closely with the CDC.

Testing of staff and inmates at the Maine Correctional Center is underway, along with anyone who may have been exposed to the man who tested positive.