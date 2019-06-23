Maine Conference for Jewish Life returns to Waterville

It was all about the Jewish faith and heritage in downtown Waterville Sunday.

The annual Maine Conference for Jewish Life brought in over 200 people.

Those in attendance got to experience the best of Jewish learning and culture.

This was the 6th year for the conference.

"Maine is one of the most religiously unaffiliated states in the nation so we have a very small religious community, and an even smaller Jewish community,” said Rabbi Rachel Isaacs. “So, to get 250 people in one place and at one time who are learning and living together, it's an incredible miracle."

"We're hoping people enjoy the learning,” explained Melanie Weiss of the Maine Conference for Jewish Life. “We hope they come away with new knowledge and inspiration, and with ideas about how they can build community within their own small town Jewish communities, and with a real sense that even though we have these small communities scattered across the state, we're also one big family, and we have this opportunity to come together and really feel a sense of togetherness."

Next year’s conference is scheduled for June 10th through the 12th.

For more information visit: http://www.colby.edu/jewishlife/conference/