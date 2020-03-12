Maine Complete Count Committee kicks off 2020 U.S. Census season

The 2020 U.S. Census season is officially underway.

For the first time, it's available to complete online or by telephone.

The Maine Complete Count Committee, headed by Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, completed their responses to the census Thursday.

The committee, which was formed by Governor Mills last year, is charged with ensuring as complete a count as possible in this year's census.

Dunlap says the census is easy, safe, and important.

They're depending on all Maine residents to participate.

"It's takes no effort, and you can be an upstanding American citizen just by filling out a form, and there's not many vectors that you can do that in. This is probably the best,” said Dunlap.

Those without internet access can still fill out the paper form or receive an in-home visit from a census taker.

To learn more about the census and the Maine Complete Count Committee, visit: https://www.maine.gov/ccc/home.

