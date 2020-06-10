Maine Community Colleges offering free summer courses to high school seniors

​In an effort to relieve some stress high school seniors may be feeling, all seven community colleges in Maine are offering free courses this summer.

The courses are available through the Maine Community College System’s Class Gift 2020 Program.

All classes will be held online.

So far, there are nearly 800 students enrolled.

Karen Normandin, VP of Kennebec Valley Community College, says, “I think that the thought was to give them a gift and what better gift could we give to a high school graduating senior but a college credit course that they can take anywhere.”

To learn more or to enroll, visit mccs.me.edu.