Maine Community College system celebrates students of the year

The Maine Community College System held a webinar today to honor their students of the year.

The students were selected for their academic success and campus and community involvement.

The seven students being honored were selected by faculty and staff at the colleges.

CMCC: Kate McPherson, Computer Technology, Litchfield;

EMCC: Ethan Preble, Human Services, Birch Harbor;

KVCC: Mason Peterson, Liberal Studies, Waterville;

NMCC: Marcel Chalou, Water Treatment Technology, Easton;

SMCC: Liam Woodworth-Cook, Liberal Studies/English Concentration, South Portland;

WCCC: Clinton Dakin, Engine Specialist, Stockton Springs;

YCCC: Billy Susanto, Computer Science, Berwick.

During the ceremony, each student had a chance to speak about their experiences and give advice.

Clinton Dakin | WCCC Student of the Year

“No matter how far down life’s gotcha, no matter if you found rock bottom that day or what, even if you have no place left to go, you gotta get up, you gotta keep going. It won’t seem like it, but it will get better.”

Mason Peterson | KVCC Student of the Year

“Let yourself embrace your successes. Let them define you. Let them become you. You are those successes.”

Each student also received a John and Jana Lapoint $1000 leadership award.

