Maine Coast Heritage Trust looking for volunteers to mentor kids

Joelle Albury, Outreach and Office Manager of Aldermere Farm, was a special guest during our TV5 Morning News on Friday. She spoke to Joy Hollowell about their "Kids Can Grow" program.

ON Monday April 8th, Maine Coast Heritage Trust, a state-wide conservation organization, invites the public to volunteer orientation for individuals interested in mentoring families participating in KIDS CAN GROW at MCHT's Erickson Fields Preserve, located on rote 90 in Rockport.

The orientation will be held from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm at MCHT's Aldermere Farm at 70 Russell Avenue in Rockport.

Since 2009, MCHT in partnership with the Knox/Lincoln County Extension Office has run a Kids Can Grow program at Erickson Fields Preserve. Through this six-month comprehensive gardening program, youth ages 7-12 learn how to grow nutritious vegetables, herbs, and beautiful flowers for their families in their own 3 x 5 foot raised-bed gardens at home using intensive square-foot garden techniques.

Children participate in a series 'hands on' gardening classes at a central location, and then repeat what they learn at home using materials the local program supplies and home visit help from the volunteer mentor to assist and inspire them.

For more information contact Joelle albury at 207-236-2739 or email jalbury@mcht.org.

More information about Erickson Fields Preserve and Maine Coast Heritage Trust is available online at www.mcht.org