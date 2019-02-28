Maine Coalition for Sensible Drug Policy and Health Equity Alliance host community forum

There was a community forum in Brewer Wednesday night.

It was to discuss the Maine Coalition for Sensible Drug Policy recommendations in categories such as harm reduction, treatment, and recovery.

It is made up of several organizations which try to understand drug use in communities.

Some goals are to prevent substance abuse, reduce drug-related deaths and facilitate recovery.

Kenney Miller, Executive Director of Health Equity Alliance, said, "The hope is that we can create these public conversations throughout the entire state to start moving the needle on this issue and try to organize and mobilize people to affecting some real change on this issue and addressing some of the foundational problems with our drug policy."

Several forums will be held around the state. The next one is in Waterville Thursday.